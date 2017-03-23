Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 23rd March 2017 Written Update: Raavi reveals she is pregnant

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 23rd March 2017 Written Update: Harman ask Surbhi to call Soumya but she refuses to do so. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 23rd March 2017 Written Update: Harman ask Surbhi to call Soumya but she refuses to do so.

Harman and everyone in the house are trying to search for Soumya and Raavi. Harman ask Surbhi to call Soumya but she refuses to do so. She says that Soumya must have gone nearby only. Harman yells at her. Preeto tries to convince Surbhi for making a call but at the very moment Raavi arrives with wounds on her face. On seeing Soumya and Raavi, everyone gets shocked. Police enter Harak Singh’s house and along with them Raavi’s husband and father-in-law arrive too. Raavi says that her father-in-law has beaten her. Harak Singh asks Raavi’s father-in-law if he has beaten her. Raavi’s father and husband deny the whole scenario. Police ask Soumya about the truth. A flashback is shown where Raavi is very upset and she is beating herself with a stone. Soumya tells everyone that Raavi is lying. Police leave. Balvinder and his father starts accusing Harak Singh and Raavi. They are about to leave the house when Raavi stops them by saying that she is pregnant with Balvinder’s child. Raavi’s father-in-law asks Balvinder if Raavi is saying the truth. He accepts what Raavi is saying and gets a slap from his father. Raavi’s father-in-law and Balvinder leave after saying that we will never accept this relationship.

Also read: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 22nd March 2017 Written Update: Harman and Surbhi get into a verbal spat

Preeto slaps Raavi and asks when did Balvinder come to the house? She replies that Soumya brought Balvinder to the house. Everyone gets a shock. A flashback is shown where everyone remembers about the day when Balvinder entered the house. Harak Singh yells at Soumya. Harman asks Soumya why she did this? Soumya replies she only wanted to reconcile both families. Varun tells Soumya that she should have lied to police about Raavi’s wounds. Preeto interrupts and yells at Soumya.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd