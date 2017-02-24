Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 23rd February 2017 written update: Preeto handovers honeymoon tickets to Surbhi

Preeto handovers honeymoon tickets to Surbhi and asks her to start packing. Preeto handovers honeymoon tickets to Surbhi and asks her to start packing.

Harman takes Surbhi to the place where he spent time crying for Soumya. He announces that he loves Soumya. Harman asks Surbhi to go with Soumya. Surbhi says she doesn’t want to go to Maninder’s house and asks Soumya if she is doing this because of Preeto. Soumya asks her not to drag her name in this issue. Preeto comes and asks Soumya to stay there for four-five days. She asks Surbhi to give her mangalsutra to her. Maninder meets Mr. Ahuja and tells him about Surbhi’s condition. He requests him to help them get back Surbhi and promises that he will get her married to his son. Mr. Ahuja agrees. Maninder thanks him. Preeto and Surbhi bid goodbye to Soumya. Harman brings Soumya to a river and proposes to her.

Preeto handovers honeymoon tickets to Surbhi and asks her to start packing. Surbhi realizes that Soumya didn’t go to Maninder’s house on her own. She thanks Preeto and Varun and tells them that she is happy with their decision. She decides to call Harman and inform him about Preeto’s plan. Preeto comes and gifts her nightwear and asks her to brings her bag. Preeto decides to keep her engaged till Harman comes back.

Harman buys ice-cream for Soumya. Preeto takes Surbhi to the kitchen and asks her to help her. Maninder tells Beeji that he will kidnap Surbhi. Beeji says that it’s not a good idea. Maninder says he just wants to get her married. Harman brings Soumya to Maninder’s house. Nani gets happy to see her and welcomes her inside. Maninder asks Harman if Harak Singh threw her out of his house. Harman tells them that she was missing them and wants to stay with them for some days.