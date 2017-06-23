Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 23 June full episode written update: Harman is fearful about Soumya’s identity as a eunuch

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 23 June full episode written update. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 23 June full episode written update.

Harman tells the police officers that the whole crowd standing there has killed the kinnar lying in his hands. The officers agree to it and tell him that they’ll conduct a postmortem. Harman shouts that they’ve murdered the kinnar but the officer says that they cannot arrest the whole crowd, which is of course faceless and unwarranted. They urge Harman to not become so sentimental about it as their own community will curse the dead for being one of them and pray that they don’t ask birth in the same form again. Harman thinks about Soumya, who’s also a kinnar and tells him to shut up. Chintu asks for Soumya from Nani and she deliberatly asks why he likes her so much. He says that good people don’t need a reason to be liked or loved and asks Harminder to explain why his daughter is so good.

Varun thanks Soumya for taking his side and helping to convince Surabhi to marry him. She requests him to fulfil his promise and not say thanks for it. He promises to take care of Surabhi and then removes her earrings by saying that he doesn’t like them. Soumya tells him that if he loves somebody, then he should accept them as it is and not force their liking. Varun apologises and says that he’ll do that the way Harman has accepted her.

The kinnar community take the dead body and rebuke the policemen for not helping when needed and instead just conduct a postmortem. Harman is still in shock of what has happened and fears if Soumya will have to bear similar consequences.

The pandit asks for Harman to commence the ceremony when Soumya calls him. Harman arrives at the temple and envisions Soumya being tormented by strangers for her identity. He grabs her hand and takes her to a room and hugs her tightly. She keeps asking what’s wrong when she also spots his tears. She finally pushes him to share it but he decides not to tell her the truth. He instead says that he was only acting all this long. Soumya starts laughing and asks him to put the necklace in her neck. He denies at first but then does as she says when she makes a sad face.

He thinks that if he shares what happened, she’ll unnecessarily get disheartened and worried. So he pledges to always keep her the happiest and safe.

