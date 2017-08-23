Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 23 August full episode written update: Harman keeps drinking

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki August 23rd full episode written update Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki August 23rd full episode written update

Harman orders the decorators to quietly decorate the whole house, in the minimal lighting available. Chintu comes to Harman in the morning and says that he has changed the entire house very well. Shanno says that they didn’t know about a wedding in the house. Preeto says that its Harman and Soumya’s wedding anniversary and everybody should know about it. The workers appreciate the grandeur of an anniversary in Harak Singh’s house. Harman asks Soumya to tell him if she liked it. Soumya says that they don’t have any relationship other than her being his slave. She adds that the decoration is pretty nice and his wife would like it.

Chintu asks Soumya as to why isn’t she happy with whatever Harman did for her. Harman comes and gives her a new pair of clothes to wear in the party. Soumya throws them and says that she will never come in the party.

Harman tells Veeren and Harak to call their friends and neighbours. Preeto asks if he wants to create a scene in front of everybody. Harman says that its a special day, doesn’t matter if it turns into a scene or celebration.

Surabhi comes with Varun and Nani in the house. Preeto asks Nani and Surabhi to convince Soumya to join the party. They try everything to make her come but she keeps denying having a relationship with Harman. She doesn’t want to act according to his whims.

Harman comes and asks her again but she refuses to come. He takes out his bottle of whiskey and says that he will keep drinking until the guests create a scene downstairs in the absence of bride and groom. Nani tells Surabhi to call Mallika and asks her to talk to Soumya.

Ballu’s father brings along reporters to cover the party and Harak says that he will have to pay for this attitude. Raavi praises Ballu for calling PapaJi and the reporters.

