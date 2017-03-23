Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 22nd March 2017 Written Update: Harman and Surbhi get into a verbal spat

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 22nd March 2017 Written Update: Surbhi tells Soumya that she should mind her own business as she has all the right on Harman as his wife. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 22nd March 2017 Written Update: Surbhi tells Soumya that she should mind her own business as she has all the right on Harman as his wife.

Soumya and Harman enter the house by holding each other’s hands. Harak Singh invites Harman to drink alcohol with him. Surbhi is walking towards her room, when she asks chachi if she has headache painkiller. Preeto interrupts and asks Surbhi to tell Harman to bring medicine for her. Surbhi goes and asks Harman to bring painkiller from nearby medical store. Harman denies and tells Surbhi to ask Varun to bring medicine. Surbhi insists on bringing the medicine and says that he is her husband and she has all the right to ask him for the medicine. Harman yells at Surbhi and everyone in the house collect. Soumya tells Harman to speak softly with Surbhi and after that she requests Harman to bring the medicine. Harman agrees and leaves.

Soumya brings ginger tea for Surbhi and suggests her that she should also not talk to Harman like this. Surbhi says that she should mind her own business as she has all the right on Harman as his wife. Soumya asks Surbhi that what has happened to her, why she is behaving like this with her. Harman brings medicine and handovers it to Soumya. He further asks both the sisters not to disturb him anymore. Soumya offers medicine to Surbhi, but she throws the medicine. Soumya gets shocked and cries. She leaves without saying a word.

Soumya brings kheer for Surbhi. She has specially made it for her. She serves her kheer. Surbhi keeps the kheer aside and says that she is not willing to have it now. Preeto interrupts and says that Surbhi’s liking is changing gradually. Surbhi leaves from the dinner table. Harman and Chintu ask Soumya to serve them her handmade kheer. Raavi and Soumya reach Raavi’s in law’s house. Raavi complains by saying that her in laws are not nice and she and her husband are still married. Soumya takes Raavi’s side but Raavi’s father in law interrupts and warns her not to utter a word as he will tell everyone that she is a transgender.

