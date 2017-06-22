Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 22nd June 2017 full episode written update: Surbhi is forced to marry on Harminder’s insistence

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 22nd June 2017 full episode written update: Saumya, Harman and everyone seem tensed. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 22nd June 2017 full episode written update: Saumya, Harman and everyone seem tensed.

Harminder is lying on hospital bed and says he wants to go directly to the wedding of Surbhi or else he’ll stay here till then. Nani and Bebe asks him to not be adamant and come home with them. While Saumya, Harman and everyone seem tensed. Next we see Harminder on wheelchair at a wedding and Bebe says that finally God has answered his prayers. He says the God had to do this as he has prayed so much.

Preeto and Kharak Singh are also there and Kharak Singh wonders what will they say about this to the society as why are they getting their daughter-in-law married again. Preeto says they should not be bothered. While the priest asks Saumya for things with which to do puja and Saumya says Harman is out buy that and he’ll be back soon. There Harman is in the market looking for some shop and he asks an eunuch for the way. The eunuch gets really impressed that he talked to him in a good manner. She tells him the way and Harman offers money but he says that she is overwhelmed with the respect with which he talked to him and doesn’t want money.

There at home Surbhi is getting ready for her wedding when Saumya asks her if she is happy with this marriage. Before she could say anything, Nani comes and says that she is going to Saumya’s home only and she can talk to her there as they should hurry up now. There Harman sees at some distance that some people are harassing the same eunuch and he is trying to convince them that he hasn’t kidnapped any child. Harman goes there and says they have no right to treat her in that manner while the eunuch is thanking Harman someone shoots her. While falling down, she keeps his hand on Harman’s head.

