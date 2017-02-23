Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 22nd February 2017 Written Update: Preeto plans Surbhi and Harman’s honeymoon

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 22nd February 2017 Written Update: Preeto sees Harman, Soumya and Surbhi happily conversing. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 22nd February 2017 Written Update: Preeto sees Harman, Soumya and Surbhi happily conversing.

Soumya gets shocked to see Harman standing behind her. She instantly hides her phone. He asks who she was talking to. She tells him that she was missing Mallika and that is why she called her. Harman suggests going and meeting her in person. Maninder returns home in a drunk state. His mother asks what’s the matter. He tells her that Preeto’s family kicked him out of their house. He says he will continue fighting for Surbhi’s rights until his last breath.

Rani and Raveena discuss Soumya’s incident with Kareena. Harman and Soumya go and meet Mallika. She asks if everything is fine. Harman tells her that Soumya was missing her and he has just come with her to make sure they meet. Soumya feeds Mallika. She gets emotional and thanks them for making her feel like a mother. Harman asks why is she staying here, away from her people. She tells him that Kareena has become Gurumaa and has punished her for being kind. Soumya and Harman asks her to take care and start leaving. Mallika asks them to stay and talk with her for some more time.

Preeto sees Harman, Soumya and Surbhi happily conversing. Shanno comes and reminds Soumya that she has to cook dinner for all of them. She takes her away. Preeto decides to send Harman and Surbhi on their honeymoon. Maninder asks Kalsi to call the family, who wants to see Surbhi. Preeto goes and asks Soumya to do as she says.

Kareena instructs Rani and Raveena to go and inform the entire eunuch society that Soumya is a transgender. She asks them to go and badmouth Harak Singh’s family and tell them how they insult them every time they go to take Soumya. Chameli overhears their conversation and goes and tells Mallika everything. She asks Chameli to tell her friends about Soumya’s goodness. Soumya tells Harman that she wants to go to her home and spend some time with her family. Harman insists to come along with her. She says she doesn’t want him to come with her. Harman allows her to go. Surbhi gets suspicious.

