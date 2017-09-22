Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 22 September 2017 full episode written update: Harman burns Saumya’s belongings

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 22 September 2017 full episode written update: Saumya curses herself and says she wants to burn herself up to remove all the difficulties from everyone’s life. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 22 September 2017 full episode written update: Saumya curses herself and says she wants to burn herself up to remove all the difficulties from everyone’s life.

Preeto asks Saumya to think about her family before reaching out to Harman. She says she can make Balwinder do anything and Varun is still her dog and that too a loyal one. Moreover she calls Kareena over there and tells Saumya that Kareena will be keeping a check on her 24X7, so she should think twice before reaching out to her Harman. She then asks her to go and meet Nani as she has met with an accident and Saumya leaves for home.

At home Biji asks Nani how did all this happen and why didn’t she note the number of the car. Saumya reaches there and asks if she is okay and she says she is fine, there are just few bruises when Saumya gets a call from Preeto who asks her to stop crying as her Nani is still alive and that car could’ve killed her. She asks her to give the phone to Nani and she does so. Preeto asks her if she is okay and does her drama. She then talks to Saumya and asks her to continue her drama and tells her that she has called Mallika already. Mallika comes there and asks her to meet her at nook. Saumya says to Nani that she must leave and despite Nani and Surbhi asking her to stay, she leaves and says she’ll come later some day.

Saumya and Chameli and one more eunuch are sitting in a park along with Mallika and Saumya says that she wants to go home but Chameli says they’ve met after so long and she should sit with them for a while. She says she is starving and she wants to go home when Chameli tells her that the house is sold and they have all scattered. Saumya goes to Mallika and asks why didn’t she tell her anything. Mallika says she has learnt this from her as she also didn’t tell her when she went to sell her kidney. Saumya tries to make her calm and says she is starving and where should she go to eat when Mallika says she doesn’t know. Saumya says she is her Gurumaa, who else will tell. Mallika says she is no more a Gurumaa but Saumya says she will always be one and she is trying to make her calm as she would’ve done with her mom. Mallika asks how her mom would’ve felt knowing her daughter is about to play with her health.

Next Chintoo knocks the door of Harman’s room and asks him to come out but he doesn’t and Chintoo goes downstairs and tells Preeto that he isn’t responding. Preeto says to Harak that she was prepared for such behaviour from Harman but now she is worried and what if he harms himself and Harak asks her to calm down as he is just parted his ways from Saumya and he’ll get better in some time. Meanwhile, Harman comes out of his room with some clothes and kerosene and lighter. He asks everyone to enjoy as this is what they’ve been wanting and he starts burning that cloth. Harak Singh asks him to not do it but Harman threatens to burn the house if someone comes near him. He burns the cloth and says he’ll burn each and every memory related to Saumya and that room too.

There Mallika, Chameli and the other eunuch are sleeping in the park and Saumya curses herself and says she wants to burn herself up to remove all the difficulties from everyone’s life, she says her mom faced so much problem to keep her alive and now Harman has fought the world for her and now she can’t sit like this.

