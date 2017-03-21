Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 21st March 2017 Written Update: Soumya consoles Harman, brings him home

Preeto ask Surbhi to call Harman, but at the same moment Harman and Soumya enter the house together. Preeto ask Surbhi to call Harman, but at the same moment Harman and Soumya enter the house together.

Varun sees Surbhi’s photograph and woders why she is getting so much importance in the house. He tries to throw her photograph but Preeto reaches there in time and catches the frame. She gets a scratch on her hand and her hand starts bleeding. She slaps Varun and tells him that Surbhi is his sister-in-law and he should give her some respect. She further says that Surbhi is the future of Harman. Surbhi overhears everything and applies medicine on Preeto’s hand.

Raavi calls her husband and they decide to meet. At the same moment his father arrives and says that he should get ready for the marriage. Raavi hears everything and gets upset. Varun tells Preeto that he has seen Surbhi and Soumya together in one room. Soumya asks Surbhi what is wrong with her? Why is she so rude all the time. Surbhi replies that she should stop asking such questions as nothing has happened to her. Preeto interrupts and asks where Harman is. Soumya says that she knows where Harman has gone and she will bring him back.

Soumya arrives at the place where Harman has parked his car. He is standing near his car and Soumya asks him to come with her. Harman replies that he cannot go to that home where he feels lonely. He says that nobody cares about him and he doesn’t care about anyone in that house. He asks Soumya to leave the space but Soumya insists on staying there. She sits near the car and insists Harman speaks his heart out.

It gets dark but Soumya is still waiting for Harman. Soumya again forces Harman to go home but Harman says no. Harman asks Soumya why did she reveal everything in front of everyone. He further apologises to Soumya for calling her a transgender. She says that this is the ultimate truth and she is ready to face this truth. They both leave for the house. Everyone is getting tensed about Harman's whereabouts. Preeto ask Surbhi to call Harman, but at the same moment Harman and Soumya enter the house together.

