Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 21st February 2017 Written Update: Mallika saves Soumya from abduction

Harman looks at Soumya and compliments her for looking beautiful. Preeti asks Soumya and Harman where they were going. Harman says he is taking Soumya for an outing. She asks Harman to take Surbhi along as well. Surbhi make excuses but Preeto forces her. She also asks Soumya to handover her mangalsutra to her. Harman, Soumya and Surbhi go for an outing. Harman shows Soumya places where he spent his childhood. He shows her a pond and a park. He then takes her to paani-puri wala. They all have paani-puri. The shopkeeper compliments Surbhi and Harman’s relationship. Harman gets disgusted and tells the shopkeeper that not Surbhi but Soumya is his wife and he loves her very much.

Rani and Raveena keep an eye on Soumya. Surbhi clicks Soumya and Harman’s picture. Soumya thinks that if she will be with them, they won’t be able to spend quality time. She asks Harman to visit the temple alone. At this, Rani and Raveena follow her and try to abduct her. But just in time, Mallika reaches the spot and saves Soumya. Mallika asks Soumya to run. She runs abruptly and gets scared. Harman asks her the reason. Soumya tells Harman that nothing is wrong. Harman runs towards the temple and starts yelling but he is unable to find anyone. Harman repeatedly asks Soumya about the mishappening at the temple but she doesn’t tell him anything.

In the next scene, Soumya, Harman and Surbhi are seen playing carrom. Preeto is seeing this from behind and is getting angry about it. Preeto enters Raavi’s room and wakes up Chintu. She requests Chintu to drink badaam milk. He asks for Soumya and takes her to his room to make her sleep. Surbhi and Harman pretend to talk like husband and wife realising Preeto’s presence outside the room. She leaves and Harman also leaves to spend time with Soumya.

After making Chintu asleep, Soumya calls Mallika and addresses her as ‘maa’. Mallika gets elated after hearing this and gets teary eyed. Soumya says that she is like her mother figure as she saved her life today. Harman overhears this and stares at Soumya.

