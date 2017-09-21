Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 21 September 2017 full episode written update: Preeto threatens Saumya

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 21 September 2017 full episode written update: Preeto doesn’t want Saumya to meet Harman. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 21 September 2017 full episode written update: Preeto doesn’t want Saumya to meet Harman.

Harman tells Saumya that this is the reason he didn’t accept her identity as he isn’t afraid of the society, but he is afraid of losing her. Saumya says an eunuch and a man have no future and they can’t be together. Harman says he loves her and she loves him then what is the problem. Saumya says she is tired of explaining to him and she can’t explain any further. Harman asks her to come along as she is his slave and she hasn’t paid her debt yet. Saumya says she’ll come to his house to work for him, but she can’t stay with him under one roof. Harman grabs her hand and takes her to the car and then leaves her hand and says he won’t force her now and she is freed from his slavery. Saumya walks from there, Surbhi asks her to think about what she is doing, but she keeps on walking. Surbhi asks Harman to stop her, but he doesn’t and watches her walking away.

Saumya talks to herself that she knows that he wants her to turn back, but she won’t do so as this time she won’t be able to go away from him if she turned back. Saumya goes out of Harman’s sight and he sits in his car and goes home. Surbhi asks Varun to stop Saumya and he says when she didn’t listen to Harman how would she listen to them and asks her to give them space.

At home Harak Singh asks him if he could find Saumya and he says she is gone. Preeto asks him what he is saying and he asks her to get happy as this is what she wanted and, in fact, every member of this house wanted. He opens a sweet box and says they should have this and stuffs it in Preeto’s mouth and asks her if she is happy. Preeto doesn’t utter a word and Harman goes to his room.

There Surbhi tells nani about the incident and she also suggests her to give time to them. Beeji and Saumya’s dad overhear them and get very happy and decide to celebrate. There Saumya is sitting on road with Mallika and thinks about how much Harman loves her and how much she loves him and decides to go back to him and as she reaches near his home Preeto stops her and asks where she is going. She says that Harman, who had always found her from every corner of the world has himself freed her and she must be happy as she got what she wanted. She asks her why is she still running towards her house and she says she wants to meet Harman once and she won’t fall under anyone’s pressure. Preeto leaves her arm and says she can go and says she knows Surbhi and her nani are in the market and anything can happen in the market.

