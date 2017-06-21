Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 21 June full episode written update: Raavi tries to kill Soumya by pushing her from the terrace

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 21 June full episode written update: Soumya falls from the terrace but is still hanging from the parapet when Preeto and Harak spot her. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 21 June full episode written update: Soumya falls from the terrace but is still hanging from the parapet when Preeto and Harak spot her.

Maninder asks why did they save him, they should have let them die. Preeto says his concern for Surbhi is right. She puts Varun’s marriage proposal in front of them. Soumya comes there and says they put her in a forced relationship earlier and they shouldn’t repeat the same mistake again. Beeji asks her if she doesn’t want her to settle in life. Soumya says of course she wants her to settle down but this time the person should be of her choice. Harman agrees with Soumya and says no body should pressurise Surbhi for marriage as she is capable enough of taking her own decisions.

Surbhi tries to feed Maninder. He asks her why she can’t fulfill his only dream of seeing her daughter happily married. Surbhi starts crying. Varun comes there and says if there is one house where she can stay happily, then it’s his house. Harman and Soumya come there. Harman asks Soumya to go back and eat something. Soumya says she doesn’t want to go anywhere. Preeto asks Soumya to listen to Harman and come with her.

Chintu sees Harak Singh and Ravi talking insensitively about Maninder and shouts at them. Soumya and Preeto return. Preeto asks Harak Singh to start doing the preparations for Surbhi and Varun’s marriage. He gets puzzled and asks what is going on in her mind. She tells him that she wants to seek revenge from Surbhi for back stabbing her. Raavi overhears their conversation and gets disappointed to hear about Surbhi’s entry in their house.

Varun dreams about leading a happy married life with Surbhi. Raavi and Shanno push Soumya from the terrace. Haraman decides not to call Soumya again thinking she will have to stand at the terrace to talk to him. They get shocked to see her hanging from the parapet.

Soumya shouts for help. Harak Singh, Preeto and Veerein get shocked to see her hanging from the parapet. Chintu goes on the terrace and asks Soumya to give her hand to him. Soumya asks him to back off. Raavi and her husband get shocked to see her.

