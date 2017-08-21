Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 21st August full episode written update: Preeto wants to throw Varun out of the factory

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 21st August full episode written update: Soumya doesn’t want to have any intimate moment or chat with Harman like before. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 21st August full episode written update: Soumya doesn’t want to have any intimate moment or chat with Harman like before.

Surabhi comes back home and Bebe sends her inside to talk to Varun. She goes inside to see that Varun has decorated the room with balloons and put a cake on the table. She bursts all the balloons and says how could he set up a cake when she’s stressed about Soumya. Maninder asks if all of them should stress about Soumya now, and goes out. Varun asks Surabhi about what should he do to get her back. She asks him to find out why Harman didn’t accept Soumya on her birthday.

Varun goes to Preeto and tries to find out more about the truth. Preeto doesn’t tell him anything instead thinks that she won’t bother kicking him out if he annoys her too much. He goes back to Surabhi and tells her that Harman was keen to settle abroad with Soumya. This is all he knows and nothing more. He begs her to come back with him and she plans to fake it like he has been faking all this with her. She agrees and asks him to wait till the time she gets her bags.

Preeto anxiously asks Harak to chuck Varun out of the factory as she can no longer handle him. Harak disagrees a bit but finally gives in to her decision. Harman makes Soumya stand in front of him so that he can take her body measurements for new clothes. She says that he could pay her instead, as she doesn’t need new pair of clothes. He says that she will be paid for standing in front of him too. She stands in front of him, and he takes the measurements. He leaves and Soumya thinks their anniversary is around the corner so he must be planning a surprise. But she won’t be happy with him any longer as everything before this time feels like a burden. Surabhi calls Nani to think about what to gift Soumya and Harman on their anniversary.

Ballu plans to extract money from Preeto in lieu for buying new clothes for Chintu. But Chintu is least interested in going shopping when Mamu and Mami are so disturbed with each other. Raavi tells Ballu that she will find out a way and everything will be fine.

Harman comes back drunk while Soumya is waiting if there is more work to do. Harman begs her to stop this attitude and then he’ll stop the slave-owner drama. He wants to tell her why he didn’t accept her but she doesn’t want to listen.

