Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 20th March 2017 Written Update: Harman calls Soumya a transgender

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 20th March 2017 Written Update: Harman yells at Surbhi and asks her what was the need for Soumya to tell the truth to villagers.

Villagers start questioning Surbhi’s marriage to Harman. Preeto tells everybody that Soumya is the one who insisted on Surbhi and Harman’s marriage. Soumya says that it is her responsibility as the daughter-in-law of Harak Singh ensure happiness in their house. She further requests everyone to accept Surbhi as Harman’s wife and give her all the respect just like her. She holds Harman’s hand and asks him to give the mangalsutra to Surbhi in front of everyone. Harman forcefully ties manglsutra around Surbhi’s neck. Villagers appreciate Soumya and her decision. They congratulate Harak Singh on having such a good daughter-in-law.

Harman enters Soumya’s room and smashes everything on the floor. He calls Soumya a transgender and he says that despite being one, he accepted her as his wife. Soumya gets emotional and starts crying whereas Harman leaves angrily.

Maninder yells at Harak Singh and questions him about Surbhi’s identity in Harman’s life. He asks why they told everyone about Surbhi. Harak Singh says that Surbhi has got her position in the house with Soumya. Harman is angry at Preeto and Harak Singh, he yells at him and leaves saying that sometimes he feels as if they has not given birth to Harman.

On the other hand, Kareena is celebrating her victory and she asks Rani to clean Soumya’s room as she will come their soon. Preeto goes to Surbhi and says that it was her responsibility to reveal her identity and now she should make herself visible in Harman’s life. Harman yells at Surbhi and asks her what was the need for Soumya to tell the truth to villagers. Surbhi thinks of clarifying her doubts with Soumya. She proceeds towards her room but Preeto stops her and asks her to bring warm water for her.

