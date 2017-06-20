Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 20th June full episode written update: Preeto tells Soumya that her father has set himself on fire

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 20th June full episode written update: According to Preeto’s plan, Harminder is pressuring Surbhi to get married to Varun. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 20th June full episode written update: According to Preeto’s plan, Harminder is pressuring Surbhi to get married to Varun.

In the first scene we see Shanno goes to Preeto’s room and tells her that the ration is over. Preeto asks her to make a list and she can take the money from Soumya. She then asks Veeren to go and buy everything which makes Shanno shocked and Preeto asks her to leave. Harak Singh asks her what is she planning. She tells him that Soumya has helped Shanno and she doesn’t want them to become friends so she is trying to create a conflict between them. Harman gets romantic with Soumya but she says she has work. Shanno then handovers the list to Soumya and asks her to go through it if she wants. Soumya tells her that she doesn’t know English. Raavi then taunts her.

Preeto sees all this and asks Shanno why she wrote it in English. Preeto asks Soumya to check the list once before giving the money. Raavi gets irritated and asks if they will have to take Soumya’s permission for every trivial thing.

There Surbhi gets a call that she has got the job. She gets excited and tells Nani that she’ll have to immediately leave for Amritsar. But Maninder threatens her that he’ll set himself on fire if she steps out of the house. Surbhi says stop giving false threats. She says no one can stop her from going for her dream job. Maninder goes inside and sets himself on fire. Surbhi wraps a blanket around him and sets off the fire. Nani, Beeji and Surbhi rush him to the hospital.

Beeji calls Varun and tells him everything. Varun tells Preeto and asks if he should tell Somya but she suggests him to wait. Nurse informs them that Maninder’s condition is critical. Beeji starts scolding Surbhi and Nani for not taking Maninder’s threats seriously. Surbhi goes and cries in a corner thinking about Maninder’s health. Varun comes there and tries to console her.

Harman leaves for factory. Varun calls Preeto and tells her that their plan is working. Preeto pretends to be shocked and informs Soumya about Maninder. They reach the hospital. Soumya asks them what exactly happened. Nani tells her everything. Preeto asks Surbhi to respect her father. Varun tells Preeto that Surbhi is already stressed and asks her not to lecture her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd