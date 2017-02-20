Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 20th February 2017 Written Update: Kareena plans to abduct Soumya

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 20th February 2017 Written Update: Soumya asks Harman if he is leading a happy married life. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 20th February 2017 Written Update: Soumya asks Harman if he is leading a happy married life.

In the beginning of the episode, Soumya asks Harman if he is leading a happy married life with Surbhi. He gets stumped. Surbhi comes from behind and says they are happy with each other and assures her not to worry. Maninder comes and requests Preeto and Harak Singh to let him take his daughter Surbhi. He says he wants to get her married somewhere else. Harak and Preeto get shocked.

Surbhi comes and says she is happily married to Harman. Maninder asks her not to lie. Preeto asks Harman to tell him that he loves Surbhi and is happy with her. He refuses to agree. Soumya and Surbhi assure him that she is happy with him. Surbhi asks him not to come here again. Maninder says he will drag them to court. Harak gets angry and asks him to take away his daughters. Harman calms them down and takes Maninder out. He goes and says that even he wants that Surbhi goes back. He tells him that he will talk to Surbhi. Soumya asks him to promise her that he will always take care of Surbhi. He agrees. Harman asks Surbhi not to waste her life like this. He says he is there for Soumya and asks her to think about herself.

Kareena asks Rani and Raveena to keep a close watch on Soumya. She asks them to be careful of Mallika and abduct Soumya as soon as they find her alone.

