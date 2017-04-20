Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 20th April 2017 Written Update: Harman performs the naming ceremony of his child

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 20th April 2017 Written Update: Harman names his child Aditya Soumya Singh. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 20th April 2017 Written Update: Harman names his child Aditya Soumya Singh.

Harman starts the ceremony in the room. He asks naani to sit in the place of the priest. Harman and Soumya do exactly the same as what the priest tells to Viren and Shanno Chachi. The priest asks to bring clothes for a child. Harman comes downstairs to take the clothes. He asks Preeto to hand over the clothes to him, but she doesn’t give it to him. Harman gets disappointed and takes the clothes himself.

Priest asks the parents to shower their blessings on the child. Harman blesses the child with happiness forever. Soumya blesses the child with her own life. Viren and Chachi take the child to Harak Singh and Preeto for blessings. Viren asks to name a factory in the name of his child. Preeto stares at Shanno, but Viren keeps asking for the factory.

Villagers start pushing Harak Singh to name the factory. Harak Singh forcibly names one of his factory honouring Shanno’s child. Soumya and Harman name their child Aditya Soumya Singh. Mallika with other transgenders enters the home to ask for nek. Mallika says that she wants to meet Harman. She enters the room and blesses the child with gifts. She asks about the name of the child. Soumya says that the name of the child is Aditya Harman Singh. Other transgenders collect nek from Viren and leave. Shanno Chachi gives sweets to Harak Singh and Preeto.

At the very moment, Harman arrives and announces to everyone that he has named his child as Aditya Soumya Singh. He asks Varun to distribute sweets among everyone and asks for blessings. Varun gives sweets to everyone but no one takes it apart from Chintu. Harman says that he always wanted the blessings of everyone. He tells Varun to distribute the sweets among poor people.

