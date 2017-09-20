Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas ki 20 September 2017 full episode written update: Harman tells the truth to Saumya

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 20 September 2017 full episode written update: Saumya is ecstatic that Harman cares about her alot. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 20 September 2017 full episode written update: Saumya is ecstatic that Harman cares about her alot.

The doctor goes to the receptionist and asks about Tarana’s contact information but the receptionist says there is no information about her apart from her name. There Saumya is in the operation theatre and asks doctor after how many days will she get discharged. The doctor tells her it would take three days and she thinks she’ll give the money to Harman after this and would part ways from him.

Harman reaches hospital and enquires at the reception about Saumya and the receptionist says there no one admitted with that name. Harman wonders where she is when the doctor comes and asks if he knows that Saumya is donating her Kidney. Harman says no and tells her that she told him there is no such donor. Doctor tells him that she used her name as Tarana and asks him to come along.

When doctor is about to inject Saumya, Harman reaches there and asks them to stop and says she isn’t donating kidney. The doctors operating her ask him how he came there and then the lady doctor comes and tells that she got him there. The doctor asks who is he and Harman says she is his wife and he hasn’t permitted her to donate her kidney.

The doctor tells Saumya that they can’t take her kidney as her husband is having objection to that and asks nurse to remove the equipment. Saumya comes out with Harman and while Harman is walking fast she lags behind and the lady doctor stops Saumya to talk. She says what she was about to do was very noble, but her husband not knowing this isn’t permissible. Harman wonders where she is and reaches there and takes her hand and hurries her along when a lady comes there crying and stops Saumya and begs her to donate the kidney for her son or else he’ll die. She pleads Harman to let her donate her kidney and Saumya asks her to not plead to him as he has no emotions. Harman feels bad for the lady and thinks he can’t let Saumya play with her health, and he would’ve donated his kidney, but Saumya wouldn’t let him.

He prays to God to help the boy when someone calls the reception telling he wants to donate his kidney but he would want 25 lakhs instead of 20 lakhs. The receptionist tells them and Harman thanks God for helping the lady. The lady says she collected the money after selling all her belongings but now where would she get additional money. Harman says he’ll pay 25 lakhs and asks the doctor to call the donor.

There at home Chintoo prays to Mata Rani to protect Saumya and Chachi says that Mata rani hears all his prayers and Preeto says if she hadn’t left the newspaper there Mata rani would have obliged her prayers too. There, outside the hospital, Harman asks Saumya to come along, but she says she won’t go with him as he can’t accept her identity in front of everyone. Harman loses it and confess to her that he is afraid to lose her and tells her the incident when someone shot that eunuch in the market, he says he is afraid that something of that sort should not happen to her and leaves. Saumya gets elated and thinks he loves her so much and she can’t leave him.

Surbhi reaches hospital and asks about Saumya and the doctor tells her the incident.

