Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 1st May 2017 Written Update: Preeto asks Harman and Soumya to leave the house

Surbhi handovers some amount of money to Harman. But, Harman says that it is only 15 lakh and Mr. Chaddha won’t give Aditya to him. At the same time, Mallika appears and give 5 lakhs to him. Harman and Soumya thank Naani, Surbhi and Mallika. In the next scene, Mr. Chaddha is seen talking to a couple. He says that now you can adopt a kid as per your requirements. Manager handovers the child to a couple and asks them to complete the formalities. Whereas Harman and Soumya are seen going towards orphanage to take their kid. Preeto is seeing all this drama and getting happy about the adoption by the couple. Mr. Chaddha tells Preeto that her work is done and now she can go home. Preeto replies that she will get him money.

The couple with kid passes by Soumya and Harman where Soumya realises that it is Aditya. He is crying and Soumya says to Harman that the couple is taking their Aditya. Harman doesn’t believe in Soumya and ask Soumya to come with him to take Aditya. Preeto sees all this and leaves. Harman handovers the amount to Chaddha. He replies that he can go and select another kid as he has given Aditya to another couple. Harman yells at Chaddha. Soumya says that she was right and runs towards the couple’s car. Harman follows her and tries to catch her by controlling her. Harman tries to calm her down.

In the next scene, Harak Singh asks Preeto if she has done the work she had gone for. Harak Singh asks Preeto that when everything was alright, why was she crying? Preeto replies by saying that Harman is not alright because he has a mother like her. She says that she used to feed Harman with her own hands but today she has given him difficulties to handle. She is worried that Harman will start hating her. Harak Singh replies by saying that he will understand one day that his parents are doing good for him.

Soumya and Harman come to Kaushalya to ask about Aditya’s adoption. Kaushalya says that she can’t help about this as Chaddha has deleted all the information about the adoption. Kaushalya says that she will let Harman know about any information, whenever she will get to know. Harman takes Soumya home. Harman and Soumya return home but, Preeto stops him from entering. Preeto asks Harman why they came there. Preeto says that she has taken a decision that Harman and Soumya will have to leave the house as he has no right over anything.

