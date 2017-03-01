Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 1st March 2017 Written Update: Preeto challenges Soumya to reach home within a day

Chintu screams at everyone and calls his Soumya mami. On the other hand, Soumya is worried that Harak Singh and Preeto will get to know that she has reached Mumbai with Harman and Surbhi. Preeto calls Soumya and asks her where she is. She orders her that she will have to reach home in the morning. Harman and Soumya get tensed and start thinking about the ideas to sort out the problem. On the other hand Mallika is leaving for Mumbai to reach out to Soumya. Mallika warns everyone to take care after she leaves. Harman gets an idea and suggests Surbhi to call Preeto.

Raavi cries and calls her husband to meet her tonight. Surbhi calls Preeto and says thanks for calling Soumya at home. She says that she is very happy that now she has realised the importance of Soumya and that is why she is calling her home. Preeto gets confused. Harman says that now Preeto will call Soumya.

Also read | Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 28th February 2017 Written Update: Harman, Soumya and Surbhi leave for their honeymoon

Preeto gets tensed and starts explaining the whole thing to Harak Singh. He tells Preeto that she has committed a big mistake.

Harman narrates how Preeto will behave to this problem. It happens exactly as it is narrated by Harman. He further tells Soumya to get ready as her phone will ring now. He does a countdown and the phone rings.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd