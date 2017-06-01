Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 1st June full episode written update: Preeto gets Soumya thrown out of the house

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 1st June full episode written update: Preeto realises that Harak Singh’s game will not work in separating Harman and Soumya. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 1st June full episode written update: Preeto realises that Harak Singh’s game will not work in separating Harman and Soumya.

Veeren and Vimmi think about how the lawyer could switch sides, with Ballu. They cannot imagine how all this unfolded since Harak Singh loves Harman too much. He cannot let his son get sentenced to death. Maybe Harak is only playing a game to trouble Soumya. Varun rejoiced that if Harman is sentenced to death, then all of Harak’s property will be given to him. Chintu sees that Varun is quite happy and he goes inside to burst his bubble.

Mallika di is also shocked to see how such a big lawyer switched sides. Bebe and Harminder think that Soumya coming back to their place is an embarassment. Chintu overhears Harak and Preeto discussing their plan to trouble Soumya, and he shares this with Soumya instantly. Mallika and Surabhi plan to find out all about the goons, when Harminder insults Mallika, and asks her to leave the house instantly.

Harman is waiting for Soumya to come and meet him. He asks one of the constables to let him call Gulabo. Mallika saves Rani from bickering with her friends, when they try to ridicule her for being hopeful for Harman and Soumya. Soumya rushes to Preeto and Harak Singh to ask for help, to help Harman get out of jail. Preeto says that Soumya has so many strengths and is respected in the society, she should help Harman herself. When he did not think about his parents, then why should Preeto help her. Chintu also begs Preeto to help Soumya, when the other members start pushing her out of the house. Chintu takes her hand and starts to accompany her when his mother takes him to the room. Soumya is thrown out of the house after that. Preeto thinks that these games won’t help them keep Soumya away but they need a permanent solution. She proposes to get her killed instead so that the problem is uprooted altogether.

