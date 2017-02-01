Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 1st February 2017 Written Update: Surbhi asks Harman for his friendship

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 1st February 2017 Written Update: Surbhi asks Harman if they could stay like husband and wife infront of others. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 1st February 2017 Written Update: Surbhi asks Harman if they could stay like husband and wife infront of others.

Preeto tastes the pulao made by Surbhi and compliments her. Preeto asks her to serve the pulao and gajar ka halwa on the dining table for dinner. Soumya readily serves pulao to Harman. Preeto asks Harman about the taste of the pulao. Harman replies by saying that pulao is really tasty and he wants to kiss the hand of whoever has cooked it. Preeto asks Harman to guess the name of the cook. Harman says that either it is made by you or my wife Soumya. Preeto smiles and says you are wrong as this pulao has been made by Surbhi and not Soumya. Shanno says that’s why it is tasty. Soumya holds Surbhi’s hand. Preeto asks Soumya and Surbhi to eat it. Chintu comes and asks them to serve food to him as well. Soumya asks him to sit and serves pulao in his plate. Chintu eats food. Raavi smiles seeing him. Preeto asks Surbhi to sit infront of her, besides Harman. Harman says my stomach is full. Preeto asks him to eat. Surbhi serves him more pulao. They finish the food. Preeto asks Harman to kiss Surbhi’s hand who has made the pulao, saying that a man’s word can’t be taken back. Harman goes to Soumya, past Surbhi, and kisses her hand. Soumya is shocked. Preeto is irked and says you did a mistake as Surbhi made that pulao. Harman says I can’t forget the taste and says it is made by Soumya only. He says today’s pulao is too good.

In the next scene, Kareena returns home. Saya asks where she went. Kareena says that she went to meet someone who told that a kinnar is born in a house. Saya slaps her. Kareena says she is right and holds her hand, asks her not to make her disrespect her. Saya asks her to stay away from Soumya. Kareena threatens to move her from the way if she comes infront of Soumya to protect her. She says she will ruin her.

Surbhi tells Harman that she felt good when he identified the taste of pulao made by Soumya and says she respects him even more today. She tells that Preeto lied to him as she knows the truth of their relation. She asks if they could stay like husband and wife infront of others outside the room. She says atleast they can be friends for Preeto and Soumya so that they can be at peace. Harman asks if she was really Soumya’s sister. Surbhi says yes. Harman says Soumya is innocent and sweet, but you are clever and cunning. He says he won’t lie to Soumya or anyone. Everyone shall know that this marriage is a lie and wrong. Surbhi says she said this so that Soumya doesn’t feel bad. Harman asks her to switch off the light and sleep.

Also read | Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 31st January 2017 Written Update: Soumya asks Surbhi to get closer to Harman

Chintu is outside the house. Preeto asks what he was doing there. Chintu says Kans Mama calls you Preeto only. Preeto says I will give you toys. Chintu thinks she is acting as she couldn’t take out bird. He lights the dried grass on fire so that the bird comes out. Harman and others come out. Harak Singh asks how this fire broke out. Harman throws water on the dried grass. He sets off the fire. Harak Singh asks who has done this? Chintu asks him not to shout and asks who kept this grass here. Harak Singh says do you have brains? He asks if he doesn’t have any values. Chintu cries. Harak Singh asks Harman to drop him back to his house. Raavi hugs him and says she will not send him anywhere. Chintu asks her to stay away and says one scolds me and other one pretends to love me. Soumya asks Chintu not to cry and says she will take him to her father. Everyone looks on. Chintu asks really? Soumya says yes.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd