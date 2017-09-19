Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 19th September 2017 full episode written update: Harman tries to stop Saumya from selling her kidney

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 19th September 2017 full episode written update: Saumya reminisces Preeto threatening her to go away from Harman no matter what. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 19th September 2017 full episode written update: Saumya reminisces Preeto threatening her to go away from Harman no matter what.

Surbhi brings bed tea for Varun and asks him about the day Harman went to passport office as she claims she knows he followed Harman there along with Preeto. Varun thinks it’s better to confess or else if she’d get to know about this from Preeto she’ll kill her. He tells her that day some eunuchs started running after him but as he was about to go there to know more Preeti stopped him and asked him to go home. Surbhi asks him to take her there to know more about the incident.

There Saumya reminisces Preeto threatening her to go away from Harman no matter what and then Harman telling her that he has spent 20 lakhs for her and she need to repay that to go away from him. She decides to sell her kidney for the better of Harman when she gets a call from Malika who asks her if she is sure of her decision to go away from Harman. Saumya says love has different meaning for everyone, for some it means being with the one you love and for others it means sacrifice.

Surbhi reaches the area around passport office along with Varun and asks the eunuchs around and show her Preeto’s photograph and they tell them the incident. Surbhi says to Varun she can’t believe Harman loves Saumya this much and says they should go and tell Saumya about all this and then she might calm down.

There Harman gets up and thinks Saumya must be sleeping and she looks very pretty while sleeping. He is confused about going to her room but then doesn’t go there thinking she’ll create some scene again. Preeto, Chachi and Raavi too come to living room and Raavi and Chachi are glad and think that Saumya must have gone to sell her kidney. Raavi asks Chintoo to go and check why Saumya is late. Chintoo asks Harman if he should and Harman asks him to go. Chintoo comes and tells that Saumya is not there and Harman gets worried and goes to check himself.

Preeto, Harak and Chachu also go there and Harman finds the newspaper there but the page was torn. Preeto asks Harak to go and check and Chachu says he’ll go but Harman asks them to stop their drama and calls his friend and asks him to get the news paper fir the previous day. Chintoo tells him that he saw this news paper with Raavi and Chachi yesterday.

Harman sees the add and tells Chintoo the matter and goes after Saumya.

Preeto too gets to see the add and when Harak Singh says he should call the hospital she asks him to let it be when Chachu, Chachii and Raavi also come there and when Chachi asks if she did the right thing, Preeto says she was about to one good thing but couldn’t do that properly and left evidence behind.

Surbhi and Varun reaches Harman’s house and calls out for her when Preeto comes and tells her that she isn’t home. When Surbhi asks where she is Raavi says they aren’t her sister’s servants and Chintoo comes and tells her that Saumya has gone to sell her kidney and Harman has gone after her. Surbhi asks Varun to ask Harman where they are. Surbhi says to Preeto that she knows she did all this but why can’t she see that all this is ultimately hurting Harman and Preeto starts laughing and says this is the result of challenging Preeto.

