Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 19th June full episode written update: Harman helps Veeren with Soumya’s jewellery

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 19th June full episode written update: We know Preeto has a hint about the people who has helped him, when she exchange glances at Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) and Harman (Vivian Dsena) smiling. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 19th June full episode written update: We know Preeto has a hint about the people who has helped him, when she exchange glances at Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) and Harman (Vivian Dsena) smiling.

Happy Singh and his family call for Soumya to meet her officially. Preeto and Harak doubt if they’ll recognise Soumya. Preeto goes and tells Soumya that Happy Singh has come to meet her and she should just keep the tea cups and go inside, and she’ll handle the rest. Soumya asks if its necessary to come out and Preeto says yes, as his wife won’t leave the house without looking for her and meeting. Soumya comes out and greets them while Preeto hurriedly sends her in for snacks. Happy Singh’s wife doubts Soumya’s style to be similar to their maid. But Happy says that a kinnar can’t be somebody else’s daughter in law. Harak is still relaxed as Soumya only worked in their house under a veil which covered her face, so they can’t really doubt for sure. Happy’s son, though, recognises her well and says that she is the one who used to work for them. Chintu pushes him and warns that if he alleges such rubbish about his Mami again, he won’t leave him. He wants him to leave immediately and so Happy quietly goes without creating a further scene. Soumya is worried but Preeto tells her to stop worrying.

Varun drops Surabhi home and she thanks him for being with her all day to which he replies that he can do this all their lives. She says that she prefers to live alone for now and handle her responsibilities herself. He says that she knows better and takes her leave.

Soumya is feeling gloomy and Chintu comes to talk to her. He says that people don’t know the truth about how she wishes all this to help Mama financially. If anybody does this again, he’ll beat up and take care of it. Veeren poses to work with the labourers to show Harman and gain sympathy. Harman tells him to not be embarrassed at all and hands him Soumya’s jewellery to sell in the market. Veeren thinks about how he can use Harman in future like this, for his foolishness.

Surabhi is happy after the interview and believes that she will be selected. Nani wants her to think about getting married also, and she says that she doesn’t want to think about getting married for a few years. Harminder enters and warns her that if she steps out of the house for a job before getting married, he’ll burn himself. Surabhi leaves the room for his immature antics. Bebe tries to talk to him but he rather tells her that he’s very much serious about it.

Soumya calls everybody for dinner when Varun comes back without Harman. Vimmi asks if he never went to the factory. Harman says that he was at the factory and did work, and she should mind her own business. Veeren goes to Harak and gives him the cash. Harak asks that he should tell where he got the cash from when Preeto says that they shouldn’t ask about it as long as he’s paid it back. She tells Veeren to take Shanno’s jewellery now and thinks she knows where they got the cash from, while looking at Soumya and Harman.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd