Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 19th July full episode written update: Preeto tries to bring Harman back but he refuses

Soumya reaches Harman’s house and decides to stay back when the rest of the kinnars ask her to come in. She covers her face with a veil and goes inside. All the other kinnars are dancing and one of them throws away her veil. Everybody is stunned to see her standing there. Shanno goes to her and asks for her to bless her son. Soumya does so and Preeto asks Harak to pay them off soon. Preeto talks to Soumya and says that this is her right place and its good that she accepted it. She will now disrupt Harman’s efforts and bring him back in the end.

Chintu throws away things and asks Raavi to get out of the room. He taunts his father to take him out and change his mood. Ballu takes him out and Chintu plans to call Harman and tell him the truth.

Preeto goes to meet Harman with Harak Singh. She tells Harman that Soumya is not living there anymore. He goes inside and asks about Soumya but nobody tells him anything. Harak and Preeto are trying to get him back but he doesn’t want to go anywhere. He doesn’t even care about the society. Preeto says that she knows his pooja is only a facade. She lets him do whatever he wants to.

Chintu spots Soumya in the market and goes up to her. He tells Soumya that Harman is looking for him at a place where she doesn’t even live.

