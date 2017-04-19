Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 19th April 2017 Written Update: Harak Singh calls Harman and Soumya’s child a ‘sin’

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 19th April 2017 Written Update: Harman’s family is against the naming ceremony of his child. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 19th April 2017 Written Update: Harman’s family is against the naming ceremony of his child.

The episode starts with Mallika bailing out Kareena. She asks other transgenders to leave and insists on talking to her alone. Mallika fights with Kareena and asks her to say sorry to Soumya. She also scolds her for her irrational behaviour. In the next scene, Harman comes to the living room and announces that he will perform the name giving ceremony. At this, Shanno Chachi creates a ruckus and says that she won’t allow her child’s naming ceremony to take place along with a transgender’s child. Harak Singh gets angry and scolds Harman for his irrational behaviour. He says that God has made transgenders for only giving blessings. Transgenders are not meant to have a child. He calls Harman and Soumya’s child a sin. Soumya says that they can say anything and everything to her but they must not call their child a sin. She relents and assures Harak Singh that they won’t participate in the ceremony. She cries and goes back to her room.

The priest arrives a little late and seeing him, Harman goes to his room. Soumya assures her child that no one will say bad about him and she will love him unconditionally, no matter what. Harman asks Soumya that why did she relent in front of the family members.

Soumya says that she cannot hear rubbish about their child. Harman goes on saying that this name giving ceremony is their child’s right and he won’t let that be snatched away from him. Harman goes down to the priest to learn how the ceremony rituals are taking place. Maninder, along with naani and daadi also arrive for the ceremony. They are insulted by Preeto and Harak Singh. Harman brings all the essentials for ritual and makes a set up in his room. He asks for Soumya’s help. All the villagers gather in the house to participate in the ceremony. They ask Harak Singh and Preeto about their daughter in laws. Listening to this Biji cooks up a false story and Harman supports her. The ritual begins. By observing everything closely, Harman goes into his room to perform them. Preeto asks him where he was going again and again. He replies by saying that his wife is not well and he needs to take care of her. Preeto gets shocked.

