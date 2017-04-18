Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 18th April 2017 Written Update: Harman plans the name giving ceremony for his child

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 18th April 2017 Written Update: Soumya is worried as she tells Harman what if their child won’t understand about his mother and will call her a transgender. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 18th April 2017 Written Update: Soumya is worried as she tells Harman what if their child won’t understand about his mother and will call her a transgender.

The family is sitting with a pandit. He suggests that tomorrow’s day will be suitable for the ceremony of naming Shanno Chachi’s child. Harman enters the room and tells everyone that tomorrow will be his child naming ceremony too. Raavi asks Harman why is he asking for new clothes. Harman replies that he too wants to celebrate his child’s ceremony. Chachi says what is in the name, as he can pick anything – Rajju, Rani or Gulabo. Harman says whatever be it, the name will be decided tomorrow. Chachi handovers her child to Harak Singh and asks him to play with the child. Harman asks Varun to bring double clothing and everything else for their kid too.

Soumya’s child is crying. Soumya wakes up and tries to make him sleep. Harman suggests to take the kid on the terrace. Harman and Soumya come outside and make him sleep. Soumya is worried as she tells Harman what if their child won’t understand about his mother and will call her a transgender. Harman replies that she need not worry about this as his upbringing will be nice. Balvinder sees Raavi getting ready. Raavi tells Balvinder to get ready too. She says that by this way their love will get cherished. Chintu enters the room and sees Balvinder taking care of Raavi.

Harman yells and asks Soumya that why they cannot celebrate their kid’s name giving ceremony. Chintu enters the room and teaches how to love. Chintu tells Harman that he must make Soumya ready for the event. That way Harman could express the love. Harman starts making Soumya ready for the event.

Everyone get ready and are out in temple. Shanno Chachi handovers her child’s clothes to Preeto for giving it in the temple. Harman interrupts and also asks for the same. He forcibly holds Preeto’s hand and gives clothes in temple. Harman asks God to shower blessings on both the kids.

