Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 18th September 2017 full episode written update: Raavi suggests Saumya to sell her kidney to repay debt

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 18th September 2017 full episode written update: Chachi and Raavi go to Saumya and ask her if she actually wants to get away from this house and Saumya agrees. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 18th September 2017 full episode written update: Chachi and Raavi go to Saumya and ask her if she actually wants to get away from this house and Saumya agrees.

Preeto goes to Raavi’s room where Balwinder asks her to make Raavi understand that he doesn’t want to stay here any more and Preeto slaps Balwinder. She says she could have slapped him in front of Raavi but no wife would be able to tolerate her husband to be disloyal and ill mannered. She asks him to do as Raavi is saying without asking a question. Raavi comes there and offers tea to Preeto but she asks her to serve it to her husband and leaves. Raavi asks what Preeto said to Balwinder and he says she was saying she loves them both and wants them to stay in the house.

There Chintoo says to Harman that he is not getting what all is happening when Harman says to him that his dad is innocent and it’s Saumya’s mistake and asks him how can he believe everyone. Harman asks him to play like other kids as he is too young for all this when Saumya comes there and asks Harman for work she is supposed to do and Harman says he has no work for her for now but Saumya says if he won’t give her work then she won’t be able to make Rs 100 per day and this way she would have to work for more than 50 years but she wants to spend some years for herself. Harman asks her to do whatever she wants and he’ll give her Rs 100 for the day.

Saumya goes and calls Mallika to know about her well being. Saumya talks to Mallika over phone and after disconnecting Mallika says to Chameli that how strange these relationships are as on one hand Kareena and others have ditched them in time of need while Tarana is worried for them even when she is living with other community.

Next Harman comes home drunk and sees Saumya near the car and Harman says to her that he wants to slap her and wants to continue till she understands that her life is important and she should not stake her life for getting out of this relationship. He then begs her to just take care of herself and he would handle the society and when he turns back he realises he was day dreaming.

Next Chachi and Raavi go to Saumya and ask her if she actually wants to get away from this house and Saumya says yes. Then Raavi shows her the newspaper and tells her that she can sell one of her kidneys and that would get her money to get rid of this house and this would prove if she actually wants to go away from this house and Harman.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd