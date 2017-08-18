Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 18 August full episode written update: Soumya asks Harman to pay her even for the times he sits down to watch her

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 18th August full episode written update. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 18th August full episode written update.

Soumya is going to make tea for Harman when Shanno asks her to take rest instead. Soumya says that she is their slave and will have to do as Harman says. She opts to make tea after Shanno can finish up his work. Chintu asks her to sit with him and relax when Nani and Surabhi enter. They take her inside to chat and find out what really happened on Harman’s birthday. She explains how she got through a scene and Nani asks her how she got through all of this alone. She just wants to earn 20 lakhs and return it to Harman for her freedom. Surabhi guesses that there is some confusion between Harman and Soumya, and Preeto is involved. She will find out about this soon. She doesn’t share the way Varun is mistreating her and tells Soumya that she is absolutely fine.

Varun apologises to Maninder and Bebe for ill treating Surabhi. Maninder is hardly convinced but Bebe tells Varun to do whatever he wants. Varun tells them to call Surabhi there. Bebe calls Nani and doesn’t tell her that Varun is there. Instead, she says that Maninder wants to meet her so they want Surabhi to come home. Nani convinces Surabhi to come with her as Maninder and Bebe love her a lot.

Soumya wants Harman to reveal the money she’s earned. Harman says that he will tell her when she’s earned all the money and she need not keep an account of it. Soumya fights with him to tell him the rates so that she can earn and repay him. Harman writes down all the rates for the work she does everyday. She can take a note of this and take help from Surabhi or Mallika to keep an account. Soumya goes up to him and asks how much will she get for the time he sits and watches her. He asks if he will have to pay for looking at her and she says yes.

