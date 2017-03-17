Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 17th March 2017 Written Update: Soumya tells villagers Surbhi is married to Harman

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 17th March 2017 Written Update: Rani and Raveena rebel and refuse to leave the house. Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 17th March 2017 Written Update: Rani and Raveena rebel and refuse to leave the house.

Gurumaa Kareena returns to her place. She get furious on seeing Rani and Raveena and asks them to leave. Rani and Raveena rebel and refuse to leave the house. Kareena warns them to do their cooking separately. Surbhi is thinking about the past events, when Chachi enters her room to add fuel to the fire. She says that what Soumya did was wrong. Here, Soumya is telling Harman that Surbhi has never spoken to her like this. Harman tells Surbhi that Soumya was ready to go to Kareena’s house but she returned for Harman’s sake. Harman ask Surbhi to say something. She replies that he can go to Soumya and sleep there. Preeto calls Soumya to her room and says that it’s high time now and they must tell the truth to the villagers. Preeto presents a saree to Surbhi and asks her to wear the same as today is a special occasion. Preeto and Harak Singh ask Vicky if he has called Maninder as it is very important for them to come.

Naani enters the house and Maninder yells saying why did she send Soumya to honeymoon. In the next scene, Soumya presents bangles given by their father. Surbhi refuses to take the present and says that she will manage with whatever she has. Surbhi gives her mangalsutra to Soumya and leaves.

Villagers accumulate in Harak Singh’s house. Harak Singh starts distributing gifts to them. After this, he announces lunch but Soumya interrupts in between. She says that she has to tell one truth to everyone present in this village. She says that along with her, someone else’s destiny is also co-related with this house and this person is her sister, Surbhi.

Harman tries to stop Soumya. But, Soumya doesn’t stop and tell villagers that she is Harman’s wife and since she cannot get pregnant, Harman married Surbhi.

