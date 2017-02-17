Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 17th February 2017 Written Update: Soumya asks Harman if he has accepted Surbhi as his wife

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 17th February 2017 Written Update: Preeto gets threatened by Kareena again. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 17th February 2017 Written Update: Preeto gets threatened by Kareena again.

Surbhi comes and asks Soumya to go and convince Harman to eat. Soumya requests Harman to have food and tells him that both she and Surbhi are hungry. He tells her that he is upset and asks her to woo him. She feeds him. Surbhi sees this and gets happy. Harman also feeds Soumya. He brings Soumya closer to him and asks her to spend time with him. He asks her not to leave the house ever without informing him. Soumya recalls how she almost got trapped in the eunuch society.

Next morning, Preeto gets a call from Kareena. She tells her that Soumya could no longer stay with them as they had plans to take Soumya with them and Mallika will no longer save her as she has thrown her out of the transgenders society. Preeto gets angry and reaches out to Soumya to ask her for calling her Mallika. Soumya calls her and Mallika says that she will protect her forever and no one could interfere in her life. She assures Soumya and hangs up the phone.

Kalsi feeds Maninder with ladoo and congratulates him for Surbhi. She says that she has spoken about Surbhi’s wedding and they have said yes to her. She finds Surbhi everywhere but is unable to locate her in the house.

In the next scene, Rani and Ravina enter the transgenders society as they were earlier thrown out of the house. Everyone asks Kareena about them to which Kareena replies that she is the new Gurumaa and she can call anyone in this house, without asking anyone. Surbhi is thinking about Kareena, at the very moment Harman enters the room and asks Soumya to spend quality time with her. Soumya asks Harman to swear on her and tell her that whether he and Surbhi are staying as husband and wife.

