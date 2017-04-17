Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 17th April 2017 Written Update: Preeto conspires against Soumya’s child

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 17th April 2017 Written Update: Preeto tells Harak Singh that he must start stones business as there is no way they will get an heir. Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 17th April 2017 Written Update: Preeto tells Harak Singh that he must start stones business as there is no way they will get an heir.

Harman drops Mallika and thanks her as she came to their home as Soumya’s mother and presented gifts to their child. Preeto is crying her heart out. She tells Harak Singh that he must start stones business as there is no way they will get a heir. Harak Singh says that they will not show their tears to Harman and they will soon change their plan. In the next scene, Maninder is talking to bebe and he says we must speak to Soumya about Surbhi’s divorce. She will only help Surbhi out. Surbhi says that no one will talk to Soumya about the divorce. Maninder leaves. Soumya and her kid is sleeping together, when the kid holds Soumya’s hand. She kisses her child. Harman says that her Gulaabo doesn’t care about him. Soumya replies that she must get ready and go to the kitchen to do daily chores. Harman stops her but she says that it is her duty. Soumya

Soumya replies that she must get ready and go to the kitchen to do daily chores. Harman stops her but she says that it is her duty. Soumya entets the kitchen and ask Preeto if she can make tea. Preeto says no at first but in last she agrees angrily. Chintu ask Soumya to make chocolate milk and he will take care of her child. Soumya hands over the baby to Chintu and he takes him to the living room to play with him. Preeto, who is sitting in the living room ,sees all this and gets an idea.

Preeto ask Chintu to get medicine from her room. Chintu leaves the child alone. Preeto also leaves. The child is about to fall. Soumya is seeing all this but she has a tray in her hands. She rushes towards the baby. Soumya saves the child on time. Harman arrives and asks Soumya what happened. Soumya replies by saying that nothing happened. Harman gives a suspicious look and asks again if something wrong happened. Soumya says no. In the meantime, Chintu arrives and gives the medicine to Preeto. Harman stops and stares at Preeto.

