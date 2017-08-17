Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 17 August full episode written update: Soumya says Harman is being unfair

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 17 August full episode written update: Soumya gives a bundle of cash to Harman saying that she’s paying back 20 lakhs so that she can be free to go. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 17 August full episode written update: Soumya gives a bundle of cash to Harman saying that she’s paying back 20 lakhs so that she can be free to go.

Soumya is cleaning Harman’s room and finds his handkerchief with the bowl of water. She finds out that Harman was the one to take care of her the whole night. She throws it away and says she wouldn’t want somebody to love her this way, caged in a room. Surabhi talks to Nani and says that its good to know that Harman still loves Didi a lot. She asks about what happened on Harman’s birthday, that things came to such a point. Nani tells her to ask Varun but Surabhi says that Varun does everything according to Preeto’s whims.

Soumya gives a bundle of cash to Harman saying that she’s paying back 20 lakhs so that she can be free to go. He says that she could not have earned this money so must’ve borrowed it. Harman says that he will only accept her earning and not money that she borrowed. Soumya says that he should care about the money and not how she got them. Harman says that everything matters to him. He loved her a lot and fought with his family and society, so he wants her to earn and then repay him. He takes the cash to Preeto and says that he knows the story behind. He wants her to take it back without much ado. Soumya calls out saying this is unfair, but Harman says that this is how he functions, and sends her back to the room.

Preeto is shown handing the cash to Soumya as a bait for leaving the house by repaying Harman. Preeto says that all this cash is of no use and she’d rather burn it all. Harman says that she could burn whatever she wants to, but she dare not come in between his relationship with Soumya. Preeto says that she wants her son back but she cannot find him anymore. Harman denies this fact and says that he’s right here. He just has a new addition in his life but still loves her the same way. He wants her to stop all this and then find her way back to her son.

Soumya starts calculating the amount she has to earn but is unable to do it as she never studied maths or counting. She calls Mallika and asks how much is 20 lakhs in number. Mallika asks her to write down the figure. Soumya is stunned to see the actual number but asks Mallika to sleep. She will earn this money and come back to her soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd