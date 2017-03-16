Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 16th March 2017 Written Update: Preeto provokes Surbhi against Soumya

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 16th March 2017 Written Update: Preeto starts provoking Surbhi against Soumya Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 16th March 2017 Written Update: Preeto starts provoking Surbhi against Soumya

Preeto hands over the knife to Kareena. Preeto promises Kareena that Soumya will come to her. Kareena wishes Preeto and says that she has made a wonderful plan to separate both sisters. Preeto pays some amount to Kareena and leaves. Surbhi puts a bandage on Preeto’s hand and asks her why Soumya and Harman left for Mumbai without her. In the meanwhile, Harman and Soumya reach their home and chachi asks about Surbhi? Harman says that Preeto is bringing Surbhi back. Soumya calls Surbhi but her number is unreachable. Harman asks her not to worry as Preeto is with Surbhi. Preeto calls Harman and tells him that Surbhi is safe and is with her.

Mr Ahuja and his son question Maninder about the whole incident in Mumbai. He tells Maninder that he knows everything about Soumya. Mr Ahuja asks Maninder for Rs 5 lakh to hide the truth about Soumya. Maninder says that he will pay anything if he gets his son married to Surbhi. Mr Ahuja refuses and says that he will not get his son married to a transgender’s sister. Raavi is waiting for her husband in a park, she warns him to stay with her family or she will tell the truth about her pregnancy in the whole village. Harman and Soumya are talking to the kids and telling their Mumbai stories to them, at the same time Preeto enters with Surbhi and starts adding fuel to the fire. Preeto starts provoking Surbhi against Soumya.

Surbhi enters and meets Soumya, but Surbhi doesn’t greet Soumya on a good note. Soumya runs behind Surbhi to ask about her but she replies rudely and asks to be left alone. Harman asks Soumya to let Surbhi be for some time. Harak Singh is not happy after seeing Preeto’s wound. Chachi enters the room and tells Preeto that both sisters, Soumya and Surbhi, have an inseparable bond. Soumya offers help in cooking to Surbhi but she replies rudely to Soumya. Preeto overhears this and gets happy.

