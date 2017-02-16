Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 16th February 2017 Written Update: Mallika helps Soumya to escape from transgender society

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 16th February 2017 Written Update: Mallika gets punished by Kareena for supporting Soumya. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 16th February 2017 Written Update: Mallika gets punished by Kareena for supporting Soumya.

The ceremony of Rajyabhishek starts and Mallika hand overs all the ornaments to Kareena as she is the new Gurumaa of the society. Everybody touches the feet of Gurumaa including Soumya and Mallika. At the end of the ceremony, Soumya asks of taking a leave saying Haraman will be waiting for her. But, Mallika stops her and orders other transgenders to lock her in the room. Everyone gets a shock. Mallika supports Soumya and yells at Kareena and asks to let her go. But, Kareena says that she is the new Gurumaa and everyone will have to obey her orders. Mallika appeals to Kareena to let Soumya go. But everything goes in vain. Mallika holds the stick and hits the other transgenders to let Soumya go. Soumya runs from there.

In the next scene Kalsi says sorry to Maninder for misbehaving with him. Kalsi says that she thinks she has crossed the limit. Maninder calls Kalsi a good friend of Surbhi and says that he knows that she will never think bad for her. He further asks Kalsi to talk to the groom’s parents again. Kalsi leaves happily.

Harman yells at Preeto as he is not able to find Soumya at the temple. At the very moment, Soumya and Harak Singh return together. A flashback is shown where Soumya is running back home and Harak Singh holds her hand in between. Harman asks Soumya and Harak Singh that why they didn’t pick his call.

Old Gurumaa tells Mallika that whatever happened was not right. Mallika promises that this will not happen again. After conversing with Gurumaa, she enters the house where Kareena stops her by saying that she will have to stay outside the house for a week. Mallika says she will obey her orders but nobody will reach out to Soumya to interfere in her life. Soumya feels guilty that she didn’t tell the truth to Harman.

