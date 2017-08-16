Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 16 August full episode written update: Preeto decides to turn Harman against Soumya

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 16 August full episode written update: Harman saves Soumya from Preeto’s clutches. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 16 August full episode written update: Harman saves Soumya from Preeto’s clutches.

Soumya agrees to extract the red chilli powder but Chintu says that Mami will not do anything like this or else he will call Harman. Soumya tells Chintu to do nothing like that if he wants her to stay here. Chintu calms down since Mami has told him to. Soumya completes all the work and lies down crying and feeling uncomfortable on the bed. Chintu comes to her and checks her. He finds out that she has fever now and calls Harman immediately. Harman comes back home and calls Nani to tell the recipe for the herbal medicine. Nani feels relieved to know that Harman still loves and cares for Soumya. Harman gives the medicine to Soumya, and puts balm on her forehead. He tells Chintu to go sleep in his room instead he just sleeps on their couch. Harman lies down next to her.

Shanno and Raavi go upto Preeto and tell her that the kinnar must be ill as Harman was making a medicine for her. They worry if Chintu will tell everything to Harman and if they will get in trouble. Preeto tells them to go to sleep as nothing will go wrong.

Soumya is about to wake up in the morning when Harman wakes Chintu up and sleeps on the couch. He makes Chintu sit on the bed next to her so that Soumya doesn’t find out that Harman cares for her. Chintu tells Soumya that he was awake all night for her as he knows this is what Harman wants. Soumya leaves to do the housework and Harman says that he should’ve stopped her. Chintu says that this is his headache now and he should handle.

Soumya goes downstairs and Shanno tells her to do the rest of the work other than the kitchen. Raavi and Shanno know that nothing will go wrong as Harman hasn’t created a scene yet. Chintu thinks that Soumya has told him not to tell Harman about yesterday but the least he could do is tell him about what’s going to happen today. He tells Harman that he cannot tell him why Soumya fell ill but he should definitely not make Mami work. Harman knows how to handle this and extract the truth. He goes downstairs and says that they should recount the tasks she did yesterday so that he knows if she’s working properly. Preeto tells that she has completed the housework, to which Harman says that from now on, she will only do the work that he gives her. Soumya says that she can easily do all the work. Harman shouts that she’s a slave and should act like one. Soumya gives in and goes to do his work. Preeto very well knows that Harman loves Soumya a lot, and she will turn this into hatred.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd