Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 15th May 2017 written update: Goons try to kill Harman

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 15th May 2017: Harman’s mother is very scared and asks Varun to check on him. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 15th May 2017: Harman’s mother is very scared and asks Varun to check on him.

Saumya is cleaning her parent’s house. The little kid is troubling her. She does the work quietly and leaves. Harman is talking to the main actress at his shoot. She seems to be romantically inclined towards him. But he tries to keep her respectfully away. She says will she wait for seven years, he says no she’ll have to wait for twenty one years. He calls his Gulabo the most beautiful and an intoxicated angel. She asks him for a drink and tries to know more about Saumya.

Back at the factory, we see Veeral, Kishan Lal and Ballu conspiring against Harman. They want Ballu to take his place. They plan to kill him on a lonely road.

Harman gets drunk with the actress. She tries to seduce him, but he can’t wait to go back to Saumya. Finally, she forces herself on Herman and he is too drunk to retaliate. Saumya calls but the actress cuts the phone.

Also read | Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki 12th May 2017 written update: Goons try to set Harman, Soumya’s house on fire

Meanwhile, the thugs are waiting for Harman. At the house, his mother is very scared and asks Varun to check on Harman. Harak Singh asks her what is wrong and says he will come back. Veeral and Balli are waiting for the news of Harman’s death. At that time, Saumya gets really worried and calls Malika.

Harman comes walking and is extremely drunk. The goons see him. He is cursing the actress because of which he got late in going home. Just as they are about to run him over with a car, Saumya saves him. But, then they beat him up. Saumya picks up a rod and tries to hit them. Just as they are about to hit her, an old lady comes and they both beat the goons up. Harman says something and then faints.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd