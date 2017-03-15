Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 15th March 2017 Written Update: Preeto gets Surbhi out of Kareena’s hold

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 15th March 2017 Written Update: Preeto says that she will bring Surbhi at any cost and there is no need for Harman and Soumya to go to find her. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 15th March 2017 Written Update: Preeto says that she will bring Surbhi at any cost and there is no need for Harman and Soumya to go to find her.

Kareena asks her helpers to show Soumya’s face. She thinks that they have kidnapped Soumya but, when her helpers unmask Surbhi, she gets a shock. She questions her helpers, why they brought Surbhi. But, after a while she thinks of blackmailing Soumya by using Surbhi.

In the next scene, Preeto comes to Soumya from the room and yells at her in the hotel lobby. Harman asks why she was getting bothered as they will soon find Surbhi. Soumya gets a call from Kareena and she rushes towards the phone. Preeto picks up the ransom call from Kareena. She warns Soumya to come to her and free her sister. Preeto hangs the phone and everyone gets a shock. Preeto starts blaming Soumya for this incident. She says that Soumya should rather die. Harman yells at Preeto and tells her that he will bring Surbhi at any cost. Soumya pleads to Preeto that she will bring Surbhi but Preeto turns a deaf ear.

Preeto says that she will bring Surbhi at any cost and there is no need for Harman and Soumya to go to find her. Preeto asks both of them to leave from Mumbai. Soumya calls Mallika, but her number is switched off. Harman says that there is no need to worry now, as Preeto will free Surbhi from Kareena. Preeto calls Kareena and asks for a deal but Kareena asks her to bring Soumya and get Surbhi back. Kareena says that she will cut Surbhi into pieces if Soumya won’t come to her. Preeto replies by saying that she won’t get Soumya anyhow. She hangs up the phone.

Preeto reaches Kareena’s place and tells her that Soumya won’t be coming as she has left for Punjab without giving any second thought for Surbhi. Kareena gets surprised as she cannot believe that Soumya didn’t come for her sister’s rescue. Preeto says she can now do nothing as Soumya and Harman have already left.

Kareena shows a knife to Preeto and scares her but she snatches the knife from Kareena and instead warns her to leave Surbhi. By seeing this Surbhi unties herself. Preeto asks her to leave the place but she says that she won’t leave without Preeto. Kareena is in a shock and asks Preeto to leave her as she can kill her. Preeto fearlessly warns Kareena and leaves the place.

