Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 15th February 2017 Written Update: Soumya votes for Kareena and helps her become the new Gurumaa

Soumya is making breakfast for everyone, when Preeto asks her to leave everything and go to the kinnar society. Soumya encounters Kareena on the way, where Kareena asks her to vote for her for the position of Gurumaa. She does an emotional blackmail and asks to ditch Mallika for the position of Gurumaa. She replies by saying that Mallika is like her mother so she will vote for her.

In the next scene, Chachi and Surbhi ask about Soumya’s whereabouts. Preeto replies by saying that Soumya has gone to the temple to pray for Harman and Surbhi. Mallika is wondering where Kareena had gone. Soumya enters the transgenders society where Gurumaa welcomes her by calling her Taraana. The entrance reminds Soumya of her old memories. Gurumaa explains the whole scenario of voting and asks Soumya to cast her vote as only through her vote, the winner will be decided. A flashback of Kareena’s memories flashes in front of Soumya. She answers by saying that she will vote in favor of Kareena. Mallika receives a shock and everyone starts congratulating Kareena. Gurumaa announces Kareena as the new Gurumaa. Kareena conveys her thanks to Soumya and asks her to stop till the celebrations.

Surbhi and Harman ask Preeto about Soumya. Harman gets into verbal spat with Preeto as she lied to both of them about Soumya’s whereabouts. She says that Soumya has gone to the temple with Harak Singh. Listening to this Harman calls Soumya and Harak Singh, but neither of the two picks up the phone. Chameli yells at Soumya for voting against Mallika. She says that she will never respect her again. At this, Mallika enters the room and blesses Soumya and asks her if she is dealing with any problem. Soumya tries to speak the truth to Mallika but at the very moment, Gurumaa calls everybody out.

Surbhi is trying to play with Chintu. He says that he is missing Soumya. Surbhi warns Preeto to tell the truth about Soumya. On the other hand, Kareena is getting ready for the Rajyabhishek.

