Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 15th August full episode written update: Soumya is burdened with household work given by Preeto and Shanno

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 15th August full episode written update: Surabhi sends Varun out of the room and says that she knows he’s plotting with Preeto. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 15th August full episode written update: Surabhi sends Varun out of the room and says that she knows he’s plotting with Preeto.

Preeto tells Mallika to come home since Harman is not there. Mallika talks to Tarana and says that they should leave before Harman comes back. Mallika takes her hand and is about to leave when Soumya says that she cannot go anywhere. When Harman can bring her back from another country, how can he not find her again. She will live with Harman and face all of this till she is able to clear everything. Harman listens to this and claps while coming in the house. Harman says that at least she realised what’s right for her, even if late. He tells Mallika to stay away from this house since nobody needs her. He claims that he won’t ask anybody about the plan to keep away from the house but he already knows everything. He sends Soumya to the room and tells Veeren that he knows why and who made him do this.

Harman lies down to sleep when Soumya says that he shouldn’t have talked to Mallika that way. She wasn’t even going anywhere. Harman says that she should learn to respect her owner and live that way. Soumya asks how can she get free from his slavery. Harman says that she can pay him 20 lakhs, and then get her freedom back.

Next day, Soumya sends the dhobi away and says that she will do all the chores of the house, to pay his owner back. Harman says that they should let her do the chores and tells Soumya to bring tea for him in his room.

Surabhi sends Varun out of the room and says that she knows he’s plotting with Preeto. She also knows that Varun is faking the concern. She is still wondering about the look that Soumya had adorned and thinks that Soumya could’ve talked to her instead of changing herself.

Preeto tells Shanno and Raavi that its good to make Soumya do all the chores of the house. She wants them to make her work endlessly till the time she dies out of exhaustion. Raavi says that the kinnar won’t ever leave them but Preeto wants to watch Soumya suffer. Shanno excitedly goes out to literally make Soumya suffer. Chintu watches them come out of Preeto’s room and knows they must be plotting against Soumya mami. Soumya is shown doing all the chores single-handedly when Shanno orders her to make red chilli powder from a big bundle of red chillis. She decides to complete all the work and repay them.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd