Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 15 September 2017 full episode written update: Harman beats up Balwinder

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 15 September 2017 full episode written update. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 15 September 2017 full episode written update.

Related News Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 19th July full episode written update: Preeto tries to bring Harman back but he refuses

Harman goes to Balwinder’s room and starts hitting him, who runs to save himself and comes to the living area and pleads Preeto to stop her son and Preeto asks Harman to hit him. Harman beats him even more when Saumya asks him to stop. Harman asks her to stay away and how dare Balwinder touch her, he says he’ll kill him and Saumya asks him how much does she mean to him so he’ll kill him for her. She says she is just his slave and he need not do all this for just a slave. Harman asks her what Balwinder did to her and she says nothing. He asks everyone but no one says a word and Saumya asks him if he doesn’t believe her and leaves. Harman too leaves and Raavi asks how did he get to know about that when Preeto asks her to keep her husband tied to her palloo and asks her to prepare the food.

Next, Saumya is sitting by the road crying her heart out when Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari come there and ask her the matter and she tells them how Balwinder tried to force himself on her and when Aditi asks her if her husband knows and if he doesn’t love her. She tells them that he loves her and protects her but due to some circumstances she can’t be with him. Sanjay makes her understand that she shouldn’t lose hope.

Saumya goes home and goes to Balwinder’s room and tells him that she kept quiet because she needs to go away from Harman and warns him that next time if he dared to do anything of that sort she won’t keep quiet. Harman is overhearing their conversation.

Balwinder thinks it’s not safe for him to stay here and decides to leave the house and to divorce Raavi in some time. He starts packing when Raavi comes there and asks him what he is doing and he says he can’t stay here anymore and he’ll take her and Chintoo to a new house in some time. Chintoo is overseeing this drama from out side.

Preeto goes to Saumya’s room where she is crying and asks if she is feeling bad, but before she could say something she says all that is happening is good for them as it will help them to get rid of each other.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd