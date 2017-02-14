Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 14th February 2017 written update: Harman slaps his friend for flirting with Surbhi

Harak Singh asks Preeto why is she looking so happy. She tells them that Harman has started taking care of Surbhi and has also started living like husband and wife. Harak Singh asks Preeto why is she looking so happy. She tells them that Harman has started taking care of Surbhi and has also started living like husband and wife.

The serial starts where Harman’s friend asks him how did he get married. Harman tells them how he kidnapped Soumya and got married to her. Preeto asks Surbhi to go out and serve snacks to them. His friend asks who is she. Preeto tells them that she is Soumya’s sister. They ask her to join them. Preeto asks Surbhi to sit there with them and takes Soumya inside. Maninder tells Beeji that he can’t see Surbhi like this. Harman’s friend Sunny starts flirting with Surbhi. Harman asks him to sit and drink. Sunny continues talking to Surbhi. Sunny asks him what is his problem, after all she is not his wife. Harman slaps him. Sunny asks him if there is a relation between him and Surbhi. Harman says there is a relation of respect between them. Sunny starts fighting with Harman. His friend stops them from fighting. Harman goes inside.

Kareena asks Guruma who would she choose between her and Mallika. Guruma says Mallika. Mallika overhears their conversation and gets happy while Kareena gets upset. Harman shouts at Surbhi for coming out. She says she didn’t want to come there, Preeto forced her to go out. Harman decides to talk to Preeto. Surbhi stops him and asks him not to create problems for Soumya.

Mallika asks her to come and meet her. Next morning, Mallika requests Preeto to send Soumya to their society to cast her vote. She tells her it's important for her to win the election for Soumya's security. Preeto says she will send Soumya. Harak Singh asks Surbhi to perform aarti in Preeto's absence. She asks Soumya to do it. Harma

