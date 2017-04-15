Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 14th April 2017 Written Update: Surbhi wants to divorce Harman

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 14th April 2017 Written Update: Harman says that he loves Soumya, so he doesn’t care about what other says. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 14th April 2017 Written Update: Harman says that he loves Soumya, so he doesn’t care about what other says.

Maninder tells Bebe that it has been three days since Surbhi went missing and he has been searching for her for a while now. He says that he will call Preeto. But, Surbhi comes with Naani in the meantime. Surbhi says that she wanted to go away from Soumya and Harman’s life and that is why she left in the first place. She says she wants to divorce Harman. She asks Maninder not to tell anyone about her, else she will leave the house. Soumya calls Surbhi and asks her to come back and says she has already done what she has asked them to do. Soumya warns Surbhi by saying that she will jump into a river, if Surbhi doesn’t come back. Harman asks her to jump into river as she doesn’t know anything other than this.

Harman says that he wants to die because she says the same thing all the time. Soumya gets emotional and says that she wants everything to be fine. She also says that she doesn’t want Preeto to be angry at him. Harman says that he loves Soumya, so he doesn’t care about what others say. In the next scene, Shanno asks Viren to use their son to acquire wealth from Harak Singh. Viren goes to Harak Singh and asks him to give toys kept in room for his son. Harak Singh gets angry and he says that these toys are for his grandchildren.

Preeto enters the room and tells Harak Singh that ‘theri’ grandchildren will never come. Preeto asks Viren to come and take all the toys kept for their grandchildren. Raavi asks Preeto why she is not keeping any toy for Harman’s son. Soumya and Harman also enter the scene and Preeto says that just like Harman got his son from the street, he will get the toys the same way. She further says that these toys are bought from Harak Singh’s well earned money and she cannot give away these toys just like that. Soumya and Harman get a shock. Preeto asks Viren to take all the toys. Shanno’s brother Jogi has sent gifts for the new born child. Mallika enters and gifts ‘nek’ to Harman and Soumya for their kid. Soumya meets Mallika didi happily as she says that she came to meet her son. Mallika asks Soumya to give her the baby. Mallika seems to adore the baby.

