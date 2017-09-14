Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 14 September 2017 full episode written update: Harman gets to know about Balwinder misbehaving with Saumya

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 14 September 2017 full episode written update: Harman gets aggressive when he hears about Balwinder misbehaving with Saumya. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 14 September 2017 full episode written update: Harman gets aggressive when he hears about Balwinder misbehaving with Saumya.

Raavi asks Balwinder what is happening while Saumya is crying and Preeto asks her what happened there. Saumya says he forced himself on her when Chachi starts laughing and says what a joke. Chachu says that this is the least that could be expected. Preeto asks her to tell the whole thing and Balwinder says he’ll tell and says that he was passing by and she stopped him and told him that she’ll defame all the men of the house before leaving the house.

Raavi asks her to stop lying and no one would believe that a man tried raping her. Chachi says she must be feeling deprived as even Harman isn’t paying attention to her when Harak Singh’s asks her to stop and Preeto asks everyone to go to their rooms and asks Saumya to sleep. Preeto tells Harak that time has come to use their master stroke.

Raavi in their bedroom asks Balwinder to swear on her that he didn’t initiate anything and Balwinder starts his drama about how can she doubt him and that too with a eunuch. He says he’ll go to a prostitute if needed but not Saumya and Raavi asks him to mind his words as she won’t tolerate any other women in his life.

There Krishan lal goes to Malika and says he thought they would’ve left by now as only four of them are left now. Malika says if they can dare to stand for Saumya against all of them then they can surely fight with him, but now that if they are leaving this doesn’t means they have accepted defeat but that it is good for Saumya too and asks chameli to pack everything.

Harman comes home all drunk and talks to himself that he might get aggressive and furious, but once he gets calm he starts loving her even more and says he is sure she’ll make him wear the ring soon. Preeto and Harak Singh are watching all this and Harak asks Preeto at whose stake will she play her master stroke and she says Balwinder.

Preeto and Harak go to Varun’s room who is talking to Surbhi over phone and disconnects seeing them. Harak Singh asks him to continue, but he asks them what’s the matter. Preeto asks him to go and tell Harman about Balwinder and Saumya’s incident. He says Harman would kill Balwinder and Preeto says doesn’t matter.

Harak Singh and Preeto are sitting in the living room when Chintoo sees them and wonders why there is so much silence in the house and thinks that the old man and woman must be planning something against Saumya. There Varun goes and tells the incident to Harman who gets aggressive and leaves the room calling out for Balwinder, while Varun tries to stop him but he goes anyway. Preeto asks Harak to finish off his coffee as the drama is about to begin.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd