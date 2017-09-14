Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 13th September 2017 full episode written update: Saumya comes dressed as a eunuch infront of Harman’s friends

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 13th September 2017 full episode written update: Preeto praises Saumya for humiliating Harman infront of his friends. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 13th September 2017 full episode written update: Preeto praises Saumya for humiliating Harman infront of his friends.

Harman insists Saumya to come along and meet his friends. She says she will come along but as a slave. Harman says she can come whichever way but she must come and he leaves. Next Harman asks Preeto to get some snacks for his friends and Preeto asks them what they would like to have. His friend says they will have snacks and tea made by Harman’s wife.

Saumya comes there in loud make up dressed as a eunuch and everyone is stunned to see that. Harman asks Saumya to correct her lipstick as it seems too loud when Chachi says it’s fine as this must be a trend in cities and asks his friends what they’ll have. He says they’ll have pakoras and tea made by Saumya. Saumya asks if she is a slave of them to do as they say. Harman feels humiliated and asks Saumya what is she talking about when his friend stands up and says it seems they both had some kind of fight and says it’s okay and they need not fight because of them as they can come some other day. Preeto asks them to sit and she’ll get them pakoras and tea but they take a leave.

Harman goes to send them off when Preeto praises Saumya and asks her to wash her face or else she’ll be scared to sleep. Harman comes in and asks if she thought twice before humiliating him in front of everyone. Saumya says she did that’s why she didn’t come clapping and dancing. Harman gets speechless and says it seems she isn’t pleased to stay here so she can repay his debt and leave. Harman thinks she did that because he didn’t disclose her identity that day. Saumya says she’ll repay his debt and requests him to not ask her to be his wife again. Harman leaves from there leaving Chachi, Raavi and Preeto stunned.

Outside the main door Harman’s friends are talking and one of them says there are so many rumours going on about Harak Singh’s family but only the family members would know what’s going on. The other one says he heard Harman couldn’t get her first wife pregnant so he married her sister and they all leave. Harman overhears all this and thinks this is the reason he can’t disclose her identity as he isn’t afraid of her identity but of the outcome and he recalls the eunuch who died in his arms.

Saumya is in her room crying and apologises by herself to Harman and says if he would’ve accepted her identity that day then all this wouldn’t have happened.

