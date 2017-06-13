Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 13th June full episode written update: Soumya speaks on Shanno’s rights, Preeto plans to spin it against her

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 12 June full episode written update: Preeto asks Harak and he says that they’ll give them Rs 11,000 cash every month. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 12 June full episode written update: Preeto asks Harak and he says that they’ll give them Rs 11,000 cash every month.

Harak asks Preeto about how she could take such a big decision. Preeto says that as long as every member in the house keeps hating Soumya more and more, and makes her life miserable, their purpose will be fulfilled. She says Soumya has hurt her a lot and she cannot just let go of that pain.

Varun gives the divorce papers to Surabhi and tries to empathise with her. She just takes the papers and goes back to her room. Harminder calls Varun and wants to talk to him. Varun hopes that he talks about his marriage with Surabhi. Harminder tells Varun that they could never understand his feelings and that they are ready for his marriage with Surabhi. Varun thinks that he had always wanted this and they delayed this but he is still ready. He thinks that Preeto also won’t have a problem with this now.

Shanno turns hysterical and keeps throwing things around in her room. Veeren tries to calm her down and tries to control her. Shanno slaps Veeren in a frenzy and starts crying. He tells her that he can slap him more if she wants.

Soumya calls Nani and tells that Preeto slapped Chachi because of her. She wants to apologise and Nani tells her to go for it, if this is what will calm her down.

Harman brings sweets at the dinner table and expresses his joy for Preeto’s decision to give such responsibilities to Soumya. He gives the sweets to everybody and makes them eat rather unwillingly. Preeto asks about Shanno and Veeren says that she’s feeling unwell. Soumya says that she might be too unwell and takes food for her. She tells Chachi to have dinner and not take out her frustration on food. Shanno says that she has a lot of wishes that are left unfulfilled and she cannot help her. Soumya says that she can at least share her problems and she’ll try to help. Shanno rants about her problems and asks if she can do anything. She begs her to leave but Soumya takes her along downstairs at the dinner table. Soumya talks to Preeto and Harak regarding Chacha and Chachi’s rights.

Harak gets anguished and claims if they want their rights distributed. Harman says that they should at least discuss about the issue and Harak says that he won’t work according to Soumya’s whims only because she has the keys to the house. Preeto says that she will discuss this and asks Soumya about what Shanno told her. Soumya is hesitant but Harman also asks her to talk freely. Soumya tells them everything and says that they are a part of this house and they cannot ask for money all the time for their personal expenses. Preeto asks Soumya for a solution and Harman says how can she decide. Preeto replies that she is the eldest daughter in law and she should decide what needs to be done, to learn responsibilities. Soumya says that she just wanted to convey Chachi ji’s problems to them and now they can decide. Preeto asks Harak and he says that they’ll give them Rs 11,000 cash every month and if anybody has a problem, they can tell them. Preeto thinks that she’ll work out such a trick that everybody else in the house won’t ever speak up.

