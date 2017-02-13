Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 13th February 2017 written update: Preeto is happy to see Harman and Surbhi together

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 13th February 2017 written update: Mallika loses transgender vote. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 13th February 2017 written update: Mallika loses transgender vote.

Harman makes Preeto feel bad about peeping into his room by showing her that Surbhi is sleeping on the bed. He asks her not to disturb them anymore. After Preeto leaves, Harman ask Surbhi to come back to her earlier place. A flashback is shown in which Preeto is talking to Raavi and Surbhi overhears the conversation. She wakes up Harman and sleeps on the bed. Surbhi says that now Preeto will get happy after seeing them sleeping together. Harman tells Surbhi he won’t let this happen in real. Kalsi tells Maninder that she has found a suitable groom for Surbhi. He gets irritated and tells her that he doesn’t need her help to look for a groom for Surbhi. She gets hurt and leaves. Maninder tells Beeji that if it was in his hands, he would never have let Surbhi stay in that house.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Preeto is very happy and she brings sweets and asks Harak Singh’s brother to distribute it in all the temples of the village. Everyone gets surprised to see her so happy and asks her what’s the reason. She says she is very happy today and that is why she has made halwa for everyone. Harman’s school friends come to meet him. Preeto introduces them to Soumya as Harman’s wife. Maninder enters the haveli and sees this. Harman invites them for a party in the evening. They leave. Preeto asks Surbhi to give her mangalsutra to Soumya in the evening. Surbhi takes it out and gives it to her then only. Maninder and Harman look on.

Also read: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 10th February 2017 written update: Preeto is spying on Harman and Surbhi

Mallika presents a gift to Guruma. She gets very happy to see it. She asks everyone to cast their votes. She asks all those who are in favour of Mallika becoming the head to come on her side and the rest to stand on the other side. She gets shocked to see Kareena and her team standing on the other side. Guruma asks who they want to see as Guruma. They take Kareena’s name. Maninder tells Preeto that why are they making fun of Surbhi and Harman’s relationship. Preeto calls Surbhi and asks her to tell him the truth. Surbhi says she is very happy there and asks him never to return.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd