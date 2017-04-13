Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 13th April 2017 Written Update: Soumya delievers Shanno Chachi’s child

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 13th April 2017 Written Update: Shanno Chachi and her husband blame Soumya for the death of the baby. Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 13th April 2017 Written Update: Shanno Chachi and her husband blame Soumya for the death of the baby.

Shanno Chachi is crying in labor pain. Soumya and Harman enter the room to help them out. Harman calls ambulance but the hospital staff denies to come as there is strike. Soumya calls Nani and asks for help and puts the phone on speaker. Naani says that she needs to get boiling water and sterilised towel along with sterilised blade. Soumya tries to deliver the child by asking chachi to push as much as she can. Veeren calls Harak Singh and the family home. Soumya tries to help chachi as much as she could with the help of naani’s directions. She delivers the child and gives the good news that it is a baby boy. Everyone is elated but soon after this Raavi realises that the new born is not crying. Preeto announces that the kid is not alive. She says that this is a bad omen as Soumya-a transgender delievered a child. Everyone gets shocked. Everyone starts blaming Soumya and Harman. Veeren starts cursing Soumya for touching his wife and kid. Harman holds the kid and gives the baby back to Soumya. Harman says that only Soumya can do something.

Soumya cries and holds the child. Soumya starts singing a bed time story which her mother used to sing to her and the baby miraculously starts crying. Everyone is happy after seeing this. Harak Singh tells Preeto that the kid is alive. Everyone starts celebrating and Naani tells Surbhi that the kid is alive. Chachi asks Soumya to handover her child as she can no longer let her child be with a transgender. Harman handovers the child to chachi and says that she will soon realise that Soumya only saved her kid’s life. He leaves with Soumya as he doesn’t want to stay at a place where there is no respect for Soumya.

