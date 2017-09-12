Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 12th September 2017 full episode written update: Preeto tells Saumya to humiliate Harman infront of his friends

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 12th September 2017 full episode written update: Surbhi calls Varun to ask when did Preeto began noticing the changed behaviour of Harman. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 12th September 2017 full episode written update: Surbhi calls Varun to ask when did Preeto began noticing the changed behaviour of Harman.

Chintoo is talking about Saumya with Harman and Harman says to him that he is worried if she loves him anymore. Chintoo says they’ll have to test that. Raavi gets Harman tea and Chintoo asks him to tolerate the pain he is about to give him. He pushes him which makes the tea spill over his hand and Harman cries of pain but Saumya doesn’t react and thinks to herself that she knows he is causing pain to himself to make her react. Harman dips his hand in the cup but Saumya manages to not respond and Raavi gets him ointment.

Harman and Chintoo go to his room and Chintoo applies ointment to his hand and says their plan failed. Saumya is walking to the out house while Balwinder is eyeing on Saumya and as she approaches him he collides with her and holds her arm when Raavi comes there and he goes to his room. There he thinks of raping Saumya and thinks it would be a pleasure to do so and no one would believe that he tried raping a eunuch.

There Preeto bribes Kareena to break the unity of the eunuch community and tells her that Krishan Lal will help them. Preeto meets one of Harman’s friends on her way back who asks her about Harman’s wife and says that he has heard she is very pretty. Preeto invites him over.

Krishan Lal goes to Malika and says they’ll have to leave the place and tells them that he is Preeto’s relative and he won’t let them stay there. He says they can’t take one of the eunuchs to enter their community and Kareena says she knew Saumya would cause them all this trouble. Malika asks her to shut up and think of a way out.

Preeto goes home and asks Saumya to dress as a eunuch in front of Harman’s friends who are coming over for dinner. Saumya apologizes to her and says she can’t trouble him any more and that too in front of his friends but Preeto says that would make him leave her and will ultimately lead to his lifetime happiness.

Surbhi calls Varun to ask when did Preeto start to notice the changed behaviour of Harman and he tells her from the day of their wedding. Preeto is briefing Raavi and Chachi as to how to behave in front of Harman’s friends when they arrive there and call out for Harman. After greeting them they ask Harman to make them meet his wife and Harman asks Chintoo to call Saumya over.

Chintoo requests Saumya to come over but Saumya denies while on the other hand Harman’s friends keep questioning him as to why is it taking too long for her. Harman comes to Saumya’s room and asks her to come along and says he is ordering his slave.

