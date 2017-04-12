Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 12th April 2017 Written Update: Mallika is alive

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 12th April 2017 Written Update: Soumya finds out that Mallika is still alive through Harman. Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 12th April 2017 Written Update: Soumya finds out that Mallika is still alive through Harman.

Harman asks Soumya to speak to Mallika didi. Soumya says that he has got to be kidding. Still, Soumya speaks to Mallika and she says that she couldn’t believe Mallika is alive. She further says that after her mother she is her only confidant. Mallika says that she is fine and she wants to see her child. She will check where Surbhi is. After hanging up the phone, Soumya tells Harman that he is her God as he makes all her wishes come true. Soumya is happy after talking to Mallika and she expresses it by saying that she will pray to God and ask him to grant Harman as her husband forever.

Harman says that Soumya is a great wife in all sense. Harak Singh calls everyone in the living room. Chintu asks Harak what is going on. Harak explains that every year there is a special pooja in which every member participates. Preeto is disturbed that Harman is not participating in this ritual. She waits for Harman and says that Harman was the one who used to come first in the ritual and take all the villagers along with him and today he is not even aware. Harman and Soumya are sitting in their room and discussing about the ritual. Harman says that this year he is not required to participate in the ritual as Soumya is with him.

Also read | Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, 11th April 2017 Written Update: Police arrest Kareena for killing Mallika

Harman is sharing his past experience of the ritual. He says thay whole village used to gather to see him. Soumya asks Harman to leave for the ritual. But, Harman says that Preeto will not let Soumya and his child participate, so he will also not go. He says he is okay with whatever Preeto wants to do. On the other hand, Chacho is getting ready for the pooja. Veeren asks her to get ready quickly. Chachi dances by saying that she is very excited today as Preeto will tell the truth about Soumya in front of whole village. While dancing, she goes into labour. She yells in pain and asks Veeren to call the doctor. Soumya and Harman hear Chachi yelling in pain and get shocked.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd